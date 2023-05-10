WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting on Near West Side leaves woman dead, 13-year-old boy wounded

By, Sun-Times Media Wire
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 2:07AM
CHICAGO -- A woman was killed and a 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday on the Near West Side.

The two were sitting in a car around 5:15 p.m. in the 2300 of West Van Buren Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman, 44, was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died, police said.

The boy was shot in the ear and was taken to Rush Hospital, where he was stabilized. His condition was not available.

No arrests were reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

