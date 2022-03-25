South Shore shooting seriously injures 3, Chicago fire department says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Thursday evening left three people injured, fire officials said.Chicago fire officials said they responded to the 7600-block of South Merrill for a report of multiple people shot.The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately clear, and Chicago police have not yet commented on the incident.The Chicago Fire Department said three people were seriously injured in the shooting. Two were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and one to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, all in serious condition.The nature of their injuries have not been released. No information about the victims, including ages and genders, has been released.It was not known whether anyone was in custody.