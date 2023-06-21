Chicago shooting: Family mourns Shaniya Robinson's death in West Garfield Park

Just weeks ago, family and friends of Shaniya Robinson were celebrating her prom and graduation. Now they're planning her funeral.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just weeks ago, family and friends of Shaniya Robinson were celebrating her prom and graduation. Now they're planning her funeral.

"They crushed my family. Me and my kids is all I have," said her mother Laverne Lampley.

"I just wish I could give her a huge," said her 11-year-old sister Shariah Phillips.

"It's devastating. I wish it were me and not her," Lampley said. "I shouldn't be burying my baby. My baby should be burying me."

The 17-year-old was one of three teenagers that Chicago police said were shot during a drive-by late Monday night in West Garfield Park on Gladys near Hamlin.

She was the only one of the three to die.

The shooting rounded out a violent holiday weekend that was 75 people shot, 13 fatally.

"We don't know exactly the motive. We have to look into the background of the other people who were there. I'm sure the young lady was probably not the target," said Interim CPD Supt. Fred Waller.

Robinson just graduated from Ogden International High School, and her prom send-off was only a month ago.

"It's a hurtful feeling when you know your child ain't coming back, and that they didn't die because of nature cause, they died because somebody took their life. It's devastating," Lampley said.

Police said no one is in custody for the shooting.