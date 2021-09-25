Irving Park shooting on CTA bus injures man, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 37-year-old man was injured in a shooting on a CTA bus in Irving Park Friday night, Chicago police said.Police said around 7:50 p.m. on a #82 bus, the victim got into an argument with another person on the bus. The other person pulled out a gun and fired shots.The man was struck in the hip area and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. Fire officials said he was in serious condition, while police said he was reportedly now in good condition.No one is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police said.A CTA spokesperson said bus service has not been impacted on that route.