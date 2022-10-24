Man killed in Irving Park shooting inside apartment hallway, Chicago police say

Chicago police said the 50-year-old heard a disturbance from an upstairs neighbor, and when he stepped into the hallway he was shot in the face.

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night inside an apartment hallway in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

About 9:10 p.m., the 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300-block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from an upstairs neighbor, Chicago police said.

He stepped into the hallway and was shot in the face, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Carlos Rivera.

No arrests have been made.

Nine juveniles are among at least 52 people shot, 11 fatally, in Chicago gun violence this past weekend, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)