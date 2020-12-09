CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police continue to look for anyone involved in the Roseland shooting that killed Isaiah Wade, 15.
Wade was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Fernwood on the South Side.
He was a sophomore at Mount Carmel High School. The school posted his photo on the homepage of its website, with the words, "In loving memory of Isaiah Wade '23."
"Another young life cut shot by senseless violence. Another family left to mourn, forever altered," said Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Archdiocese of Chicago. "Mount Carmel High School is a close community, and we keep Isaiah, his family, friends and school staff in our prayers during this unimaginably heartbreaking time."
Isaiah Wade was near an alley in the 10000 block of South Perry Avenue about 2:25 p.m. when gunfire rang out and he was shot in his head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m., officials said.
No arrest has been made.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report
Police searching for anyone involved in fatal shooting of Isaiah Wade, 15, killed in Fernwood
School, Cardinal Cupich remember former student
CHICAGO SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More