Family offers $7.5K reward after 44-year-old man fatally shot outside Austin home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting on the West Side earlier this week.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

A 44-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mango Avenue.

The victim was identified Thursday by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Jaquinn Sawyer.

The shooting was captured on Ring camera video. His neighbor and longtime friend Jonathan Todd came outside and found him shot multiple times right in front of his own home.

"For me to see him laying there broken my heart, man. Broke my heart, I ain't going to lie. It broke my heart," Todd said.

The Ring video shows at least two people dressed in dark clothing running away from the scene after shots were fired.

Civil rights leaders held a press conference and a balloon release with the family of the victim. A $7,500 reward was announced for any information leading to an arrest and conviction for the crime.

The man was also known as Jock, according to the family.

"The person who killed Jock has forfeited their right to freedom," Pastor Ira Acree said. "Taking an innocent soul is a grave act, and justice must be served."

Loved ones gathered outside the home Thursday to remember Sawyer's life. He was killed just a few months before his only daughter will graduate from college.

"He'll miss that. He'll miss walking her down the aisle. He will miss her first child being born. She's been cheated," said his sister Rhoda Williams.

No further information from police about the crime was available. No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood