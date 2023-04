Man dies more than a month after being shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO -- A man died more than a month after he was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Jeffery Buren-Clinton, 25, was shot on March 2 in the 4100 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police said.

He died on April 7 from complications of his gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one was in custody.

