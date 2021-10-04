Man shot while in back of car days after moving to Chicago continues to recover, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The father of a young man seriously hurt in a Chicago shooting shared an update on his son's recovery and is pleading for help.
Joao Pedro Marchezani, 22, just moved into an apartment in the city with his girlfriend last month, according to the family. Days later, on Sept. 5, he was in the back of a car in the 3900 block of Belmont Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood when people on motorcycles started shooting at it, police said.
Marchezani was shot in the back of the head. He was transported to Illinois Masonic where he was listed in critical condition.
His father said, at one point, his son had to be put on a ventilator but is now breathing on his own.
Nearly a month after the shooting, police have not made any arrests and Marchezani remains in the hospital.
Police said they are still investigating the case.
Marchezani's family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses.
