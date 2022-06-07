Woman charged in Kennedy Expressway shooting on NW Side: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO -- A Chicago woman is facing charges after allegedly firing shots at a vehicle while driving on Interstate 90 last week.Brandi Jolivet, 42, is charged with felony attempted murder in the Friday shooting, Illinois State Police said.Jolivet allegedly fired shots at a vehicle about 1:30 pm. on the Kennedy Expressway at Addison Street, state police said. The 55-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured, but bullets did hit his car.State police said investigators used a license plate reader to help with the investigation and locate Jolivet.She appeared in court Monday and was ordered held on $100,000 bail.