expressway shooting

Woman charged in Kennedy Expressway shooting on NW Side: Illinois State Police

Woman charged in I-90 shooting on NW Side: ISP

CHICAGO -- A Chicago woman is facing charges after allegedly firing shots at a vehicle while driving on Interstate 90 last week.

Brandi Jolivet, 42, is charged with felony attempted murder in the Friday shooting, Illinois State Police said.

Jolivet allegedly fired shots at a vehicle about 1:30 pm. on the Kennedy Expressway at Addison Street, state police said. The 55-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured, but bullets did hit his car.

State police said investigators used a license plate reader to help with the investigation and locate Jolivet.

She appeared in court Monday and was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
