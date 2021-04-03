Kennedy Expressway shooting near Belmont closes inbound lanes at Kimball, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO -- The inbound Kennedy Expressway was closed Saturday morning at Kimball Avenue as state police investigated a shooting that happened hours earlier.
A person was shot about 6:35 a.m. as he drove south on Interstate 90 near Belmont Avenue, Illinois State Police said. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
All inbound lanes were shut down for an investigation about 8:40 a.m., with traffic being diverted at Kimball Avenue.
Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the circumstances involving the shooting or who might have been involved.
All lanes reopened at 10:04 a.m., police said.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
