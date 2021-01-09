chicago shooting

2 shot, 1 fatally, in Kenwood shooting on South Side: police

CHICAGO -- Two women were shot, one fatally, Saturday in Kenwood on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

About 2:40 p.m., two women, who's ages are unknown, were found shot in the 4900 block of South East End Avenue, police said.

One woman was struck in the face and the other was struck in the chest, police said.

The woman who was struck in the chest was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The other woman was taken to the same hospital, but her condition is unknown.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the woman.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagokenwoodchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeshooting
CHICAGO SHOOTING
2 killed in South Side shooting
Bystander hit by stray gunfire at Red Line station shootout, police say
27 shot, 4 killed in Chicago over holiday weekend
30 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago over holiday weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,717 new COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths
Corey Crawford, former Blackhawks goaltender, retires
Roselle man arrested in DC: 'It was so much crazier than you know'
Girl, 11, says she was sexually assaulted during remote learning: CPD
Tank Noodle faces backlash after owners go to DC Trump rally
Community holds blood drive, pays tribute to former deputy
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Show More
Pope says violence at the US Capitol must be 'condemned'
Trump asked GA official to 'find the fraud' in another call: Source
Black leaders say racism evident in police response to Capitol attack
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
Man seen with Pelosi's lectern; Horned QAnon promoter charged
More TOP STORIES News