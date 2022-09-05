Chicago shootings: 46 shot, 7 fatally in Labor Day weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 46 people have been shot, seven fatally, in Labor Day weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

A man was fatally shot after an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side. The man, 29, was arguing with another man inside a residence about 11:15 p.m. in the 6600-block of South Evans Avenue when he was shot in the neck and arm, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.

Another man was shot and killed on the city's North Side overnight Saturday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened at about 12:04 a.m. Saturday in the Old Town neighborhood's 1300-block of North Hudson Avenue, police said. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area and discovered a 31-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner later identified him as Garvis C. Jones. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Hours later, a man was killed in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The man, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 3 a.m. in the 6000-block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody.

Later that day, a man was shot and killed in the Pullman neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700-block of East 103rd Street. A 28-year-old man was arguing with someone at a gas station. The offender pulled a handgun from a fanny pack and shot the victim in the chest, finger and forearm. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The medical examiner identified him as Theatus White. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

A 24-year-old man is also dead after he was shot multiple times in the back in West Garfield Park Friday, according to Chicago police. The man was standing on the sidewalk around 6:30 p.m. in the 4400-block of West Jackson Boulevard when two vehicles approached, and multiple offenders jumped out and fired shots at the victim, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

In nonfatal shootings, four people are in critical condition after a shooting in South Chicago Sunday. Chicago fire responded to the 8600-block of South Kingston Avenue around 6:48 p.m. and found four males shot, all in critical condition, according to officials. Two of the victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and the other two were transported to Christ Hospital.

Two men were also critically hurt in a downtown shooting overnight Sunday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened at about 12:05 a.m. in the Loop near East Adams Street and South Wabash Avenue, police said. Police said the two men were arguing with another man, who was with a woman dressed in all pink. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot both victims. One victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot in the chest and was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The other man, 40, was shot in the back and shoulder. He was transported by CFD to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Over an hour later, a 13-year-old boy was shot on the city's West Side, Chicago police said. The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood's 700-block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. The boy was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the left knee and was transported to the West Suburban Medical Center in good condition, police said. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Hours earlier, a man was shot in the face while driving downtown Saturday night, Chicago police said. The drive-by shooting happened at about 8:55 p.m. in the River North neighborhood's 400-block of North La Salle Street, police said. A 38-year-old man was driving southbound on La Salle Street when a black Jeep approached and an unknown male offender fired four shots into his vehicle. The victim was shot in the right cheek and was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday night in South Chicago. The teen was walking on a sidewalk just before midnight when four men approached him in the 7900-block of South Crandon Avenue and fired close to 45 rounds at the boy, Chicago police said. He was struck twice in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.