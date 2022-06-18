5 wounded in Lake Meadows neighborhood shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Five people were shot in a parking lot late Friday night in the Lake Meadows neighborhood on city's the South Side.About 11:45 p.m., the group was standing outside in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a suspect began firing shots in their direction, Chicago police said.A 27-year-old man was shot in the chin while another, 19, was struck in the leg police said. They were both taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.A woman, 18, was struck in the leg and was also taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.A third man, 20, was shot in the arm and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said. A fourth man, 26, was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.Area Three detectives are investigating.