CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in a car driving on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side was shot in the face Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.
The victim was a rear passenger in a silver sedan traveling southbound in the 4700-block of South Lake Shore Drive in the Kenwood neighborhood at about 2:17 a.m. when police said someone in another vehicle fired shots.
The man was shot in the face and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.
RELATED: Chicago weekend gun violence leaves at least 31 shot, 5 killed across city
No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
Chicago shooting: Passenger in car on Lake Shore Drive shot in face, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More