Gold Coast shooting: Man accidentally shot himself while sitting on Lakefront Trail, CPD says

CHICAGO -- Investigators have determined that a man wounded by gunfire Monday night on the Lakefront Trail near Gold Coast had accidentally shot himself, police said.

Police initially said the man, 28, was sitting on the bike path around 7:15 p.m. near the 800-block of North Lake Shore Drive when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot.


RELATED: Chicago shootings: At least 65 shot, 6 fatally, in Labor Day weekend violence across city

Police said Tuesday morning that the investigation showed he had shot himself. Struck in his buttocks, paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

A police car and yellow crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the trail as officers investigated the shooting. A handful of joggers and bicyclists stopped to talk with investigators.


Police said no charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.

