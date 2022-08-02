Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old man was found shot in the head in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 1:50 a.m. in the 500-block of West Briar Place.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition later Tuesday morning.

A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.