Chicago shooting: Girl, 16, among 2 shot in Lawndale

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Sunday night has left two people wounded, including a 16-year-old girl, police said.

The girl and a 46-year-old man were both in the 3900-block of West 13th Street at about 11:18 p.m. when police said shots were fired.

The girl was shot three times and was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in critical condition.

The man was shot twice and was also transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A witness said they saw an unidentified male suspect flee the scene.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
