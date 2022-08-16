Lawndale shooting: Retired CPD officer injured after exchanging gunfire with robber; teen charged

CHICAGO -- A retired Chicago police officer was shot in Lawndale over the weekend when he pulled a gun and exchanged fire with a pair of robbers, one of whom was also wounded. A teenager has been charged in connection with the incident.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the 59-year-old retired cop was sitting in his car in the 3800-block of West Grenshaw Street when another car pulled up and two people jumped out and announced a robbery, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters Monday. One of them was armed with a handgun.

After the robbers failed to get anything from the former officer, they turned their attention to his car, Deenihan said. At least one of the robbers then traded shots with the ex-cop.

The retired officer was hit in the arm and abdomen and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center, according to police.

He left the police department in 2018, according to Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, who said the officer "drew his weapon and returned fire" only after being shot.

The ex-cop was initially reported as the only person shot. But Deenihan noted Monday that investigators now "believe one of the suspects (was) struck as well," pointing to a person "who showed up at a hospital much later."

CPD said early Tuesday that a 17-year-old boy who was injured had been charged in connection with the incident.

The teen was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2100-block of South First Avenue in Maywood, police said.

He was identified as one of the suspects who, just over an hour earlier, tried to take the retired officer's vehicle before exchanging gunfire with him, according to CPD.

He has been charged with attempted murder in the first degree, aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He's next due in court Tuesday.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)