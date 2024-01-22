13-year-old boy injured in Lawndale shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday night, police said.

The boy was in the 600-block of South Francisco Avenue just before 10 p.m. when someone in a white car fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and right shoulder. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)