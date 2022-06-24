CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Thursday night in Lawndale on the West Side.
About 8:20 p.m. the boy was outside in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue when someone shot him in the leg, Chicago police said.
The boy ran home and a family member brought him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Chicago shooting in Lawndale injures boy, 13
CHICAGO SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More