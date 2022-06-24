chicago shooting

Chicago shooting in Lawndale injures boy, 13

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Thursday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 8:20 p.m. the boy was outside in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue when someone shot him in the leg, Chicago police said.


The boy ran home and a family member brought him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.


(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalechicago shootingteen shot
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Man charged with killing murder case witness, prosecutors say
Man shot during River North during robbery attempt
Alderman calls for metal detectors at North Ave. Beach after shooting
CPD releases video of North Ave. Beach shooting suspect still at large
TOP STORIES
Teens break into $8M home, throw illegal house party: sheriff's office
'This is all this child knew': Girl rescued during prostitution sting
Ken Griffin moving Citadel HQ out of Chicago
Oak Park gas station shooting victim ID'd as high school student
Man recovering after contracting flesh-eating bacteria at beach
Alderman calls Chicago Pride Parade safety plans 'insufficient'
Beach confrontation between cop, woman not racially motivated: COPA
Show More
Early voting turnout, mail in votes remains low ahead of Election Day
Senate passes gun control bill, sends it to House
Jonathan Jackson responds to criticism about campaign support funds
Bulls pick Arizona's Dalen Terry in NBA Draft
Chicago Weather: Clear and mild
More TOP STORIES News