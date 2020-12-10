CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side.
About 10:15 p.m., the girl was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 4400-block of West 15th Street when someone in a white SUV fired shots, striking her in the back, Chicago police said.
The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said
Area Four detectives are investigating.
RELATED: Police searching for anyone involved in fatal shooting of Isaiah Wade, 15, killed in Fernwood
Police continue to look for anyone involved in the Roseland shooting that killed Isaiah Wade, 15. He was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Fernwood on the South Side.
He was a sophomore at Mount Carmel High School. The school posted his photo on the homepage of its website, with the words, "In loving memory of Isaiah Wade '23."
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Lawndale shooting leaves girl, 15, hurt, Chicago police say
CHICAGO SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News