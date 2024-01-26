14-year-old girl critically injured in Lawndale shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old girl was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday evening in Lawndale on the West Side.
The girl was standing on a vacant lot in the 3000-block of West Lexington Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire around 5:20 p.m., Chicago police said.
She suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
