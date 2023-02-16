Chicago shooting: COPA releases video of deadly shooting involving off-duty CPD officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released Thursday video of a deadly shooting involving an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Video shows her walking up to four people near 1300-block of West 90th Street on January 18.

Three of the people eventually walk away and the fourth, who police identified as Leevon Smith, stayed.

As the officer began to walk away, the video shows Smith grabbing her from behind and reaching for her gun.

The two fought for a moment and as they fell to the ground, police said the gun went off. Smith died from his injuries.

The officer was placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

