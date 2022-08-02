4 wounded, 1 critically, in Little Italy shooting; 3 in custody: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Four men were wounded in a gunfire exchange Monday night in Little Italy on the Near West Side.

A security guard was among the injured after intervening in a gunfire exchange between two men, 21 and 23, and another man, 19, who was seriously wounded, in the 1000-block of West 14th Street about 10:50 p.m., Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the chest and was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A man, 21 was struck in the thigh and the other man was struck in the thigh and the knee. They were taken to the same hospital and were in good condition, police said.

The security guard was taken to University of Illinois Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the arm and a graze wound on the head, police said. He was listed in good condition.

The weapons used during the shooting were recovered, and the men who were initially involved in the gunfire exchange were taken into custody.

