15-year-old boy killed in Little Village shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood.

The teen was near a sidewalk in the 2200-block of South California Avenue when a white car drove up and someone inside fired shots at him about 4:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Dozens had been shot over the weekend in Chicago by about 8 p.m. Sunday.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

