Chicago shooting: Woman fatally shot while driving in Little Village ID'd, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot and killed Friday night driving in Little Village on the West Side.

Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue about 11:45 p.m. when she was shot in the left side of the chest, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

