Chicago shooting: Woman fatally shot while driving in Little Village ID'd, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot and killed Friday night driving in Little Village on the West Side.
Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue about 11:45 p.m. when she was shot in the left side of the chest, Chicago police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
