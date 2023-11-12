Chicago shooting: 2 men shot, 1 fatally in Little Village, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and a 22-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday, Chicago police said.

Officers found the two victims in the 3000 block of South Trumbull Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. The man who was killed was shot in the head and the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he died, police said. The other man was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with gunshots to his leg.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 17-year-old boy fatally shot on Far South Side, police say

No one is in custody, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)