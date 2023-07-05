WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Little Village shooting: Man charged in murder of wife and teen daughter; son wounded

Sun-Times Media Wire
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 3:40AM
Little Village dad charged with murder of wife, daughter, wounding of son
EMBED <>More Videos

A man was charged with fatally shooting his wife and 15-year-old daughter in an attack that also left his son wounded.

CHICAGO -- A man was charged with fatally shooting his wife and 15-year-old daughter in an attack that also left his son wounded.

Jose Alvarez, 67, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery from discharging a firearm, Chicago police said.

Just after midnight Monday, Alvarez allegedly shot and killed 15-year-old Daniela Alvarez and Karina Gonzalez, 48, officials said.

Alvarez's son, who was wounded in the shooting, ran down the street limping and hiding behind cars, according to a witness.

"Where are you? Where are you?" Alvarez screamed, according to Mike Lopez, a Little Village resident who heard at least 15 shots come from his neighbor's home.

Alvarez was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW