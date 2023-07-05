Jose Alvarez is charged with murder, attempted murder and battery for the Chicago shooting in Little Village that killed his wife and daughter.

Little Village shooting: Man charged in murder of wife, teen daughter, wounding son denied bond

CHICAGO -- The man charged with fatally shooting his wife and 15-year-old daughter in an attack that also left his son wounded is being held without bond.

Jose Alvarez, 67, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery from discharging a firearm, Chicago police said.

In court Wednesday, he was denied bond.

Just after midnight Monday, Alvarez allegedly shot and killed 15-year-old Daniela Alvarez and Karina Gonzalez, 48, officials said.

Alvarez's son, who was wounded in the shooting, ran down the street limping and hiding behind cars, according to a witness.

"Where are you? Where are you?" Alvarez screamed, according to Mike Lopez, a Little Village resident who heard at least 15 shots come from his neighbor's home.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)