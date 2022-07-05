Little Village shooting: Man allegedly shot girl after she threw water at McDonald's employee

CHICAGO -- A man on parole said he fatally shot a 17-year-old Friday in Little Village after he saw her throw water at an employee of a McDonald's, according to Cook County prosecutors.Anthony Heredia, 19, told investigators that employees of the McDonald's at 4334 W. 26th St., called that day and asked him to come to the restaurant after the employees recognized the girl, Tierra Franklin, from an altercation at the restaurant the previous week, prosecutors said in court Sunday.When Heredia arrived, the employees told him everything was fine, and he waited in the parking lot while Franklin and her family got food inside, according to prosecutors.When Franklin walked up to a drive-thru window and threw a cup of water inside, splashing an employee, Heredia pulled a gun and fired twice at her as she ran back to a car, prosecutors said.Franklin was struck in the back about 3 p.m. and taken to St. Anthony Hospital by her family, where she was pronounced dead, the Chicago police said.Employees at the McDonald's declined to talk with a reporter Sunday. A request for comment with a spokesman for the McDonald's Corp. was not returned.Family members told ABC7 Franklin was headed into her senior year at Curie High School and dreamed of becoming a lawyer.After the shooting, a surveillance camera recorded Heredia returning to the parking lot and picking up a shell casing, and investigators later matched another shell casing recovered at the scene with a shell casing found in Heredia's pocket when he was arrested a short time later, prosecutors said.Charged with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, Heredia was ordered held without bail Sunday.He'd been paroled in March after pleading guilty earlier this year to reckless discharge of a firearm, according to county and state records.