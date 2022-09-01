Little Village shooting: Teen charged in young mother's death was already under investigation

Jezebell Perez, a 22-year-old mother of two daughters, was shot and killed near 28th Street and Homan in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting a 22-year-old mother of two and seriously wounding her older sister was already under investigation for an earlier attack on the sister when he was arrested, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The teen was taken into custody Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 24 killing of Jezebell Perez, 22, Chicago police and state prosecutors said.

He also faces two counts of aggravated battery for shooting Perez's sister, 24, once on Aug. 7 and again on Aug. 24. The two had been involved in a relationship, prosecutors said in court.

On Aug. 7 the boy shot the sister after she approached his new girlfriend's car to confront her about a Facebook post, prosecutors said. She identified the teen and the new girlfriend in a photo array, and the shooting was under investigation at the time of the Aug. 24 attack.

That night, Perez was driving with her sister and two young daughters when they saw the teen and his new girlfriend parked in front of a smoke shop on 26th Street. Perez stopped her car and began arguing with the teen and his girlfriend about the previous shooting, prosecutors said.

Perez threw a cup of water at the girlfriend's car and drove away, then stopped in a nearby parking lot to see if she had a small baseball bat in her trunk but could not find it, prosecutors said.

Soon afterward, the two cars met again in an alley near the 2700-block of South Homan Avenue, prosecutors said. Perez got out of her car and began banging on the driver side window of the girlfriend's car.

The teen and another person in the car got out and walked to a nearby tow lot, where his gang was known to store firearms, according to prosecutors.

The teen returned to the cars and began shooting at Perez, striking her four times, prosecutors said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She leaves behind two daughters, 1 and 4, according to a GoFundMe page started by the Perez family.

Perez's sister tried to get behind the wheel and drive away with the two young children, but the teen began to run at her, prosecutors said. Perez's sister jumped out of the car and started to run toward 28th Street when the teen opened fire, striking her twice.

A judge on Wednesday ordered the boy beheld without bail. He was set to begin his sophomore year at Farragut High School this fall.

He is scheduled to appear again in court on Sept. 19.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)