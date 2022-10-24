Chicago police: 4 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting in the Little Village neighborhood left a man dead and three other people wounded Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The victims were standing at about 1:15 a.m. in the 3200-block of West 30th Street when police said someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots.

A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity, police said.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and left arm and transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the right ankle and transported to Mount Sinai in fair condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man had a graze wound to the back and declined transport, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.