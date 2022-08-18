Teen boy killed in Little Village shooting: Chicago police

The 15 year old rushed himself to the hospital but later died, police said.

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The teen was struck in the abdomen around 9 p.m. in the 2400-block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police said.

He rushed himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

Just over two hours earlier, four teens were shot in Englewood, Chicago police said.

Just over two hours earlier, four teens were shot in Englewood, Chicago police said.

A 6-year-old boy was also critically hurt Wednesday when he was shot in the back in a West Woodlawn home. CPD is investigating the incident as an accident.

