4 teens shot on Chicago's Southwest Side near Little Village, North Lawndale border

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four teenagers, including two 15-year-olds, were hurt in a shooting Wednesday night near the border of Little Village and North Lawndale on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The teens were walking outside when someone in a dark-colored SUV approached and began shooting in the 2200-block of S. Millard Avenue, Chicago police said.

Special Chicago City Council meeting on violence set for Friday



One 15-year-old was shot once in the buttocks and is listed in stable condition at Stroger Hospital, police said. The second 15-year-old was shot in the thigh and was listen in good condition before being transported to Stroger.

Police said an 18-year-old was shot in the foot and was listed in stable condition at Mt. Sinai. The fourth victim, an 18-year-old male, was shot once in the leg and is listed in Serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.
