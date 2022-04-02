fatal shooting

Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed after argument in Palmer Square, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed Friday night after an argument in Palmer Square on the Northwest Side.

The man, 22, was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Bingham Street about 11:30 p.m. when two males opened fire after an argument, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.

No one was in custody.

Two people have been killed in the Logan Square community area - which includes Palmer Square - so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, the community had one homicide over the same period.

