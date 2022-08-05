Boy, 17, charged in man's Logan Square shooting death

Man shot in face, died a week later, Chicago police and other officials said

A 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by Sunday morning in Logan Square.

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting a man in the Logan Square neighborhood in January.

The teen, who wasn't named by police because of his age, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 9 killing of Donovan Duffy.

Duffy, 23, was walking on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of North California Avenue when someone fired from a silver car, police said.

Duffy was struck in the face and taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. He died a week later on Jan. 16.

The teen was expected to appear in court Thursday.

