Chicago shooting: Man shot in Loop at Clark, Van Buren

CHICAGO -- A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Loop.

The 25-year-old was in the street about 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street when someone approached and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. According to fire officials, he was in serious-to-critical condition.

The shooting took place underneath CTA tracks and in front of an Americana Submarine restaurant.

On Tuesday, a woman was robbed and another shot at blocks away in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago shootingchicago violencechicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois shatters COVID-19 daily record with 9,935 new cases
Woman found dead in forest preserve was strangled: autopsy
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory | LIVE
Chicago COVID-19 surge worse than 1st peak: CDPH
With ballot counting winding down, Trump team pushes election legal fights
Chicago could see longest stretch of 70-degree days in November ever
AP FACT CHECK: Trump fabricates election corruption in press conference
Show More
Taste, Air & Water Show funds not in Chicago 2021 budget
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
1 killed, 1 injured in hit-and-run on UIC campus
Counties with worst COVID-19 surges overwhelmingly voted Trump
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cool
More TOP STORIES News