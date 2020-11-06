Chicago shooting: Man shot in Loop at Clark, Van Buren

CHICAGO -- A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Loop.The 25-year-old was in the street about 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street when someone approached and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. According to fire officials, he was in serious-to-critical condition.The shooting took place underneath CTA tracks and in front of an Americana Submarine restaurant.On Tuesday, a woman was robbed and another shot at blocks away in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue.