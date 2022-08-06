Chicago shooting: Man killed, another wounded after shots fired in Loop parking lot, police say

CHICAGO -- One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a parking lot in the Loop.

A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were standing in a parking lot about 3:20 a.m. in the 400 block of South Clark Street when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on CTA Red Line train in Chatham, police say

The 29-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he died, police said.

The other man was shot in the right leg and arm and taken to the same hospital, police said. His condition was not available.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)