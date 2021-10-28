Man found fatally shot inside portable toilet in Austin on West Side

CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death inside a portable toilet in Austin early Thursday.
The man, 39, was discovered about 2 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Quincy Street, Chicago police said.
He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.
No one was in custody.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
