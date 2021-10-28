chicago shooting

Man found fatally shot inside portable toilet in Austin on West Side

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death inside a portable toilet in Austin early Thursday.

The man, 39, was discovered about 2 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Quincy Street, Chicago police said.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

RELATED: Chicago police release video of possible suspects in teen's West Elsdon shooting death

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Related topics:
chicagoaustinchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingman shotman killedchicago police department
