Chicago shooting: Man found shot, killed inside car in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO -- A person was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

The person was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody.

