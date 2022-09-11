Chicago shooting: Man found shot, killed inside car in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO -- A person was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.
The person was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police said.
SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man killed, another hurt by Near South Side CTA station, police say
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody.
RELATED | Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed while standing outside vehicle in East Garfield Park, police say
Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)