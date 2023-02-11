16-year-old boy charged in deadly October shooting in Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy has been charged in a deadly shooting that happened in October on Chicago's West Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Garfield Park neighborhood's 300 block of South Springfield Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 8, police said. One 22-year-old man was killed, and another 22-year-old man was not injured.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting, police said on Saturday.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood