Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on Chatham sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Monday evening in Chatham on the South Side.

The man, 20, was standing on the sidewalk about 7 p.m. in the 700 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Whistleblower trial begins in alleged CPD coverup in shooting of unarmed teen with autism

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.'

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)