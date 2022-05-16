Man killed after being shot, run over by gunman's car in Marquette Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed after being shot and then run over by the gunman's getaway car Monday morning in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.The man was inside a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Maplewood Avenue when someone stepped out of a dark-colored car and opened fire around 8:10 a.m., police said.The man, 40, stepped out of his vehicle and was then struck by a shooter's car as it fled the scene, police said.He was taken to Chris Medical Center in Oak Lawn with several gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.Police said no one was arrested.