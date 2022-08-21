Chicago shooting: Man killed, another hurt while standing outside in Gresham, police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday night in Gresham on the South Side.

Two men were standing outside about 11:45 p.m. in the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

One man, believed to be about 22, was struck in the face, neck and chest, police said. The second man, 43, was shot in the back.

Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the younger man died hours later, officials said. The older man was listed in serious condition.

No one was in custody.

