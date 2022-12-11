Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in Roseland alley, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Roseland neighborhood's 0-100 block of West 105th Street at about 7:11 p.m., police said. A 32-year-old man was in an alley when someone shot him in the face and chest.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Area Two Detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

