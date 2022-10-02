WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed in Roseland, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
1 hour ago
CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Roseland on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was shot in the head about 1:20 p.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Additional details were not available. No arrests were reported.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

