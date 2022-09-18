Chicago shooting: 18-year-old fatally shot in neck, another wounded in Brighton Park, police say

CHICAGO -- One man died and another was injured in a Brighton Park shooting early Sunday, police said.

The two victims, 18 and 19, were sitting in a car on the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when someone in a gray Jeep fired shots, according to Chicago police. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead after being shot in the neck.

The 19-year-old was shot in the right foot and was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Police didn't release additional details.

