Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death inside car in South Commons, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death inside a car early Saturday in South Commons on the South Side.
The man, 34, was found in the driver's side of a car in the 2800 block of South Indiana Avenue about 2:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the torso, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition, but later died due to his injuries, police said.
No one was in custody.
The man is the fifth person killed this year in the Douglas community area, which covers South Commons, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, the community recorded six murders in the same period.
