Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in car in Chatham, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot in a car Thursday night in Chatham on the South Side.

The man, 25, was in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone shot him in the head just before 8 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)